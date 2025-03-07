David Smith MP: Working to deliver affordable homes in North Northumberland

Few things are more stressful than moving home – except perhaps, the stress of never being able to buy one.

Many of our young people across North Northumberland are growing up and are keen to start families and new jobs in a place they love but are finding they can’t buy a home because of a chronic shortage of affordable housing across Northumberland.

Constituents often get in touch with me frustrated that after years of hard work they are still unable to afford their own home. ‘An Englishman’s home is his castle’, or so the saying goes – and of course, many castles in North Northumberland really are homes! – but many are instead having to live in the equivalent of draughty ruins.

I spoke recently in Parliament on the issue of housebuilding. Since 2013, just 15,000 homes have been built in the whole of Northumberland, and only 3,700 of them were affordable. With second homes and rentals also absorbing the market, this is nowhere near what is needed.

That’s why this Labour Government wants to build 1.5 million new homes by 2029. And that’s why the Northumberland Labour Party are campaigning to take control of the council on 1st May and build or repair 1800 affordable homes for the people who need them most.

It is essential that these also come with schools, GPs, public transport options, and infrastructure investment so that new houses are integrated with local communities, instead of being modern bolt-on estates without character and community resources.

And house-building must be shaped by local communities and parish councils, who can make sure the right homes are built in the right places through Local Plans.

Part of the responsibility of local communities and the Government is to champion those in need of a secure place to call home, and it is also crucial that below-market rent homes are available for those who need them.

Getting spades in the ground involves lots of unglamorous and commonsense work, including changing supply-side rules and improving the quality of information; for instance with the recent release of the National Planning Policy Framework. Likewise, the Government recently changed ‘Right to Buy’ rules so that councils can retain 100% of council housing sales receipts.

These changes may not always make national news, but will be effective nonetheless.

I am proud to champion the cause of homebuilding and to work with partners across North Northumberland so that those who grow up here can stay here.