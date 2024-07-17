Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A date has been set for voters in Cramlington to go to the polls and elect a new councillor.

A by-election will be held on August 22 following the resignation of Cllr Christine Dunbar at the end of June. The Conservative councillor had served the Cramlington Eastfield ward since 2017.

Voters will also be electing a new Cramlington town councillor after Christine’s husband Norman stepped down too.

It comes less than 12 months before the next round of Northumberland local elections in May, which occur once every four years.

Conservative county councillor Christine Dunbar and her husband, town councillor Norman, both stepped down from their positions. (Photo by Christine Dunbar)

The Conservatives are currently the largest party on the county council with 32 seats, two short of an overall majority following Mrs Dunbar’s resignation. Labour have 19 seats while the Liberal Democrats have four and the Greens have two. The remaining nine seats belong to Independents.

While the Conservatives will hope to retain the seat, currently holding four of the town’s six seats, Labour will be buoyed by the general election, where they won an unprecedented clean sweep in Northumberland, including Cramlington and Killingworth.

At the 2021 election, Mrs Dunbar won 59.1% of the vote compared to Labour’s 30.1%.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service after announcing her decision to step down, Mrs Dunbar said it was the “right time” to leave her position, adding she felt she had “made a lot of good changes”. She also insisted her decision was not political, despite her resignation coming just a week before the general election.

In 2017 she won the seat from prominent Jeremy Corbyn supporter Laura Pidcock, who went on to serve as North West Durham MP between 2017 and 2019.