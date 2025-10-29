A group of politicians from both sides of the Anglo-Scottish border have called on the Government and rail companies to improve services in the area ahead of major timetable changes.

LNER is set to bring in the new system from December that will see more trains between Edinburgh and London at the expense of some local services in Berwick.

They have been described as the biggest timetable changes on the East Coast Main Line in over a decade. Rail operators claim it will produce more trains and quicker journeys, but local leaders are concerned over the impact it will have for people in North Northumberland and the Scottish borders.

The letter, addressed to Rail Minister Lord Hendy, calls for “better investment” in rail across the two regions. It warns that Berwick serves a large population across a wide area and provides a”vital connection” to the likes of London and York.

It is signed by Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk’s Tory MP John Lamont; Labour’s North Northumberland MP David Smith; Ettrick, Roxburgh and Berwickshire Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton; Northumberland County Council’s Conservative deputy leader Coun Richard Wearmouth; Berwick East Independent councillor Georgina Hill; Northumberland Labour leader Coun Scott Dickinson; Pegswood Labour councillor Vicky Oakley; Berwick North Independent councillor Nicole Brook; Conservative councillor Carol Hamilton of the East Berwickshire ward on the Scottish Borders; and Berwick town councillors Catherine Seymour and Rosemary MacKenzie.

The letter reads: “We write to you as local MPs and councillors to express our deep concerns over LNER’s confirmation of significant cuts to rail services from Berwick-upon-Tweed station, and to advocate for better investment in rail connectivity for the North East of England and the Scottish Borders.

“Although Berwick-upon-Tweed is a relatively small town, the station not only serves the town, but thousands of people in the Scottish Borders, north Northumberland, and beyond. It is a vital connection to London, Edinburgh, York and many other key towns and cities across the United Kingdom.

“Timetable changes will mean an LNER train serving Berwick-upon-Tweed only every two hours throughout the day, and services to London will be significantly slower. Whilst we recognise there is an improvement in later services, and that some stations along the East Coast Main Line will see an increase in the number and speed of their services, this will come at the expense of many of our constituents in Northumberland and the Scottish Borders.”

LNER has pointed out there will be an additional 18 trains a day from Newcastle to London, and 16 the other way.

LNER say this allows for good connections to and from Berwick. There will also be more local connections from Berwick to other stations in Northumberland including Alnmouth and Morpeth thanks to additional Trans Pennine Express services.

The changes will also result in increased connectivity between Berwick and other destinations on the ECML including Newark and Doncaster.

A spokesman for LNER said: “The December 2025 timetable change is the biggest the East Coast Main Line has seen in over a decade.

“LNER will continue to serve Berwick-upon-Tweed with 20 direct services a day operating to and from London King’s Cross. Frequent services from Berwick to Newcastle will also enable customers to connect onto additional trains to London. In addition, there is increased local connectivity to stations including Alnmouth and Morpeth, as well as earlier arrivals and later departures to and from the English capital throughout the week.

“We have worked closely with other rail operators to make sure there is strong local and national connectivity for Berwick-upon-Tweed. While we recognise the changes may not satisfy everyone, the timetable will be of benefit to the greatest number of customers across the north.”