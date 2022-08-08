Cross-border campaigner expresses dismay at Nicola Sturgeon comments by Liz Truss

Conservative Party members will decide between Ms Truss and ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak to be the next leader after other candidates were eliminated following a series of votes by Tory MPs.

Speaking at a hustings event in Exeter last week, Ms Truss referenced calls by Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's First Minister, for a second independence referendum.

She said: “I think the best thing to do with Nicola Sturgeon is ignore her.

“She's an attention seeker, that's what she is.

“What we need to do is show the people of Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales what we're delivering for them and making sure that all of our government policies apply right across the United Kingdom.”

Ms Truss later replied "no, no, no” when asked about whether she would support another independence referendum in Scotland.

Coun Georgina Hill, Independent councillor for Berwick East, set-up a petition for the Westminster Government to recognise ‘The Real North’ and has called for more cross-border cooperation.

In response to Ms Truss’s comments, she said: “This is not about defending Nicola Sturgeon, but about cross-border cooperation – the impact of worsening relations over recent years is particularly felt in Berwick and the surrounding area.

“Residents in Scotland, including those who are no fans of the First Minister, will have not taken kindly to these comments. They will likely think, with much justification, that here is another southern English politician who doesn’t understand the north of the country and has no clue about Scotland and has no inclination to improve relationships – who obviously thinks that having a pop at the Scottish First Minister will get them more votes in the Tory leadership contest.

“It is astonishing that someone who seeks to lead the British Government and an apparently pro-Union party is carrying on in this way.”