Cramlington MP vows to continue fighting for improvements to A19 Moor Farm roundabout
Ms Foody’s comments came after the deputy leader of Northumberland County Council revealed that the proposals for Moor Farm and Seaton Burn roundabouts, which have been in the works for years, could be at risk.
Cllr Richard Wearmouth told members of Northumberland County Council that the project team had been ‘stood down’.
However, it is now understood that this team were in post to carry out the assessment as opposed to the actual upgrades themselves.
At this point, no decision has been taken on whether to fund the improvements, with the assessment set to be considered by the Department for Transport.
Ms Foody said: “Moor Farm Roundabout is crucial for travel, development and for our economy in south east Northumberland and north eest North Tyneside. The roundabout is heavy congested and well used, with significant delays, impacting on residents and businesses.
“Since being elected in July, I have met with the Minister for the Future of Roads, the Highways Agency and the North East Combined Authority, as well as engaging with Northumberland County and North Tyneside Councils on this issue.
“The Highways Agency have undertaken an assessment on improvements to the roundabout and I have discussed the outcome of this assessment and the methodology used, highlighting the importance of this infrastructure to communities in south east Northumberland and north west North Tyneside.
“These assessments have been provided to the government and I will of course continue to make the case for the need for improvements to Moor Farm as part of the Road Investment Strategy.”
National Highways said that all spending would be subject to a review by the Secretary of State, meaning the status of any scheme could not be reviewed.
Speaking at last week’s meeting of the county council, Cllr Wearmouth said he wasn’t ‘particularly optimistic’ about the outcome of the Department for Transport’s review.
