Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A food bank in Northumberland handed out hundreds more food parcels last year than the year before, many of them to families with vulnerable children.

Cramlington Foodbank, run by national charity the Trussell Trust, handed out 3,524 emergency food parcels to people in need in the year to March, 1,289 of which were delivered to support vulnerable children.

This is an increase from 2,966 the year before and 963 from 2019-20, before the pandemic. Parcels provide food for either three or seven days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma Revie, chief executive of the Trussell Trust, called for political leaders to take action.

Cramlington Foodbank is run by national charity the Trussell Trust. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

She said: “These new statistics are extremely concerning and show that an increasing number of people are being left with no option but to turn to charitable, volunteer-run organisations to get by, and this is not right.

“The continued increase in parcel numbers over the last five years indicates that it is ongoing low levels of income and a social security system that is not fit for purpose that are forcing more people to need food banks, rather than just the recent cost of living crisis or the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Food banks were set up to provide short-term support to people in an emergency. They are not a lasting solution to hunger and poverty, and more than three quarters of the UK population agree with us that they should not need to exist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The staff and volunteers in our network are working tirelessly to ensure help continues to be available, but the current situation is not one they can solve alone.”

Across the UK the number of emergency food parcels provided by the Trussell Trust has nearly doubled in five years, topping 3.1m in 2023-24.

According to the Charities Aid Foundation, Brits donated £973m to food banks in 2023, up from £635m the previous year.

Conservative MP Ian Levy, who represents Blyth Valley, said: “I wish we lived in a world where food banks did not exist and since being elected in Blyth Valley I have worked tirelessly to address the primary root cause of inequality, which is the lack of well paid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A decent job is the best way out of poverty and for as long as I am a member of Parliament I will continue to do everything I can to encourage businesses to employ more people and encourage the government to invest in the area to make that an attractive option.

“Since 2019, the Conservative government has committed hundreds of millions of pounds to south east Northumberland to increase economic activity.”

Cllr Scott Dickinson, leader of Northumberland Labour, said: “These figures reveal the devastating impact of the Conservatives' cost of living crisis for families in Northumberland.

“After 14 years of failure, the Tories have given up and local families are paying the price. Labour has a plan to get Britain moving again, creating jobs and opportunities in every corner of the country including right here in Northumberland.