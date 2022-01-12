Cramlington councillor remains defiant after being targeted by vandals

The 'Dunbar Out' vandalism left in Eastfield Playing Fields, Cramlington, against Conservative councillors Christine Dunbar and her husband Norman.

Northumberland County Councillor Christine Dunbar was shocked to see the message ‘Dunbar Out’ written in weedkiller on fields at Eastfield playing fields in Cramlington.

Police have launched an investigation into the vandalism, which is believed to be targeted at the Conservative county councillor and her town councillor husband Norman.

The message was removed by council workers on the same day it was reported.

Cllr Christine Dunbar.

But Cllr Dunbar says she will not be put off by the small minority and will continue her efforts to help all in her community.

She said: “It was upsetting to see but it’s not going to dissuade myself or my husband from continuing our work for the community and representing the community.

"This kind of thing is happening all too often against MPs and other councillors throughout the country. It’s a political harassment.

"It’s only a small minority who have done this.

"I think it is a politically motivated attack rather than a personal one. They must not want Conservative councillors in Eastfield.

"It is unpleasant to see but it won’t stop me.”

Cllr Dunbar said she had received a lot of support from residents following the incident.

She said: “I’ve had a lot of messages and emails from residents supporting the work we do, to keep the good work up and that they are supporting me.”

Cllr Dunbar, who was re-elected to Northumberland County Council last May with an increased majority, added: “I’m just concentrating on community issues and making Eastfield better for everyone as well as Northumberland, to do my best for Northumberland County Council.

"I’ve lived here 37 years, my children went to local schools.

"I walk around the area regularly, checking on it and reporting issues that do need to be dealt with.

"People are always stopping and chatting to me, showing their support for what I do, and I do like to meet residents regarding any issues they have.

"This incident definitely won’t stop me from doing that, I am going to continue that work which I have been doing for the last five years.