Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Labour’s candidate for the new Cramlington and Killingworth seat has spoken of her love for the North East ahead of the general election.

Emma Foody will contest the seat for Labour and the Co-operative Party when the country goes to the polls on July 4. Ms Foody is currently the assistant general secretary of the Co-operative Party, having previously worked as a 999 call handler.

Born in Wideopen, Ms Foody is married to Nottingham North MP Alex Norris. This has drawn questions from her political opponent, Conservative candidate Ian Levy, on how she would spend her time if she became MP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Foody said: “The role of an MP is a full-time one and if I am elected that is what the public will get, a full time MP fighting for their area.

Emma Foody is running to be the MP for Cramlington and Killingworth. (Photo by Emma Foody)

“I am originally from Wideopen and born and bred there. I moved back to the area a couple of years ago for family reasons.

“I love the area and I really want to see the best for it. I am sick of seeing the failure of 14 years of Conservative government.

“I decided that if I wanted to see that change, I had to be part of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked what her priorities would be as an MP, Ms Foody said: “We have been out on the doorsteps talking to people. People are really struggling with the cost of living.

“The other thing is NHS services. In Seaton Sluice, people have to go to Cramlington for a GP appointment. There are no dentists accepting adult patients.

“People just feel that everything around them is not working. If you talk to people on the doorstep they are telling you things that are affecting their lives and have none of the solutions.”

Discussing Labour’s plans in government, Ms Foody added: “I think that if we were lucky enough to form the next government there are some immediate choices we would make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would close the non-dom tax loopholes and put VAT on private school fees. We would introduce breakfast clubs for children and create an additional 40,000 NHS appointments every week.”

Ms Foody is up against former Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy of the Conservative Party and Newcastle city councillor Thom Campion of the Liberal Democrats. Ian Jones is the Green Party candidate, while Calum MacGregor is contesting the seat for Reform UK and Mathew Wilkinson for the Social Democratic Party.