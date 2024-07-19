Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A newly-elected Northumberland MP has been made a Parliamentary Private Secretary.

Emma Foody, the Labour MP for Cramlington and Killingworth, has been named as a PPS in the Department for Education.

The unpaid role will involve assisting the Secretary of State for Education, Bridget Phillipson. This can involve passing on documents and messages from civil servants while the minister is speaking in the House of Commons and serving as an informal link between the minister and backbench MPs.

PPSs are not members of the government but are expected to vote with the government, and the role is sometimes seen as a first step towards eventually becoming a minister.

Emma Foody MP has been made a PPS. (Photo by National World)

In a post on social media site X, Ms Foody said: “Delighted to be joining Bridget’s brilliant education team.

“A core mission of this Labour government is to break down the barriers to opportunity, and I am looking forward to playing my part.”