Former Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy was pushed well into third place in the new constituency of Cramlington and Killingworth as Labour romped to victory.

Emma Foody of the Labour and Co-operative Party received 22,274 votes to take the constituency by a margin of more than 12,000 over her nearest rival. Reform UK continued their strong performance in the North East, coming second with 9,454 votes.

Mr Levy came in just behind on 8,592 votes. The Green Party received 2,144 votes, but the constituency’s two independent candidates struggled to make their mark.

Cllr Scott Lee, the Independent councillor for Cramlington East, received 573 votes, while Dawn Ferguson won 322. The Social Democratic Party received 137 votes.

Pictured Emma Foody (Labour) wins Cramlington and Killingworth. (Photo: LDRS)

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Ms Foody said: “I’m hopeful that a Labour Government will give us our future back.

“I’m overwhelmed that the community has chosen to vote for a bright future. I am committed to fix public infrastructure, the NHS and making sure we are on track to financial stability.

“It is clear that the people of the north have had enough of the Conservatives, and are conscious that change needs to occur.”

Mr Levy meanwhile felt that the performance of the Conservative Party nationally had affected the result, and defended his record in office. The result followed the news that his wife, Maureen, had also failed to win the Blyth and Ashington seat.

He said: “I’m disappointed, obviously. It’s going to be a time for Maureen and myself to take stock and decide how we move forward.

“Ian Lavery has won in Blyth and Ashington and Emma Foody has won in Cramlington and Killingworth. In my time in office I have brought in more than £400 million.

“They have to not just match that, but they have to beat it and prove their salt as members of parliament. They’ve got to come up with more than that.

“We did good, big things like the Northumberland Line and built new schools. Let’s just see what the next five years bring.

“I think the national picture has definitely made an impact. This is time for the Conservative Party to take stock and rebuild.”

Asked who the next leader of the party should be, Mr Levy said: “That is for members of parliament to decide – not me.”

Reform candidate Gordon Fletcher was unable to attend the count due to illness. Speaking on his behalf, Blyth and Ashington candidate Mark Peart said: “This was a very good result for Cramlington.

“Gordon had a big name against him and he has done really well. Tories generally leave the area in a better place than what they were, Ian has done some good things in Blyth like bringing the railway back, but the national party is completely decimated.