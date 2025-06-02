The Leader of Northumberland County Council has written to the Government making the case for additional funding to improve Berwick Academy.

In a letter, Coun Glen Sanderson has called upon the Department for Education (DfE) to contribute £13million towards a new build school to replace the outdated academy buildings in Northumberland’s most northern town.

The local authority has committed to an investment of more than £50million in schools across the Berwick Partnership, which also includes changing first schools into primary schools and the creation of more specialist, post-16 and community facilities.

It was revealed at a council meeting in December that discussions with the Department for Education about a contribution towards the capital costs for the Berwick Academy element of the project had got underway.

Berwick Academy will become an age 11 to 18 secondary academy from September 2026.

The council says that discussions are on-going and as well as it announcing that a letter has been sent by Coun Sanderson, the leader has made his own public statement.

He said: “Whilst the county council is not responsible for maintenance of the existing Berwick Academy buildings, I am committed to supporting the Academy towards a sustainable future both educationally and financially.

“Although it’s challenging, we will continue to work on a solution. Our young people deserve outstanding learning environments and we remain fully committed to making that a reality.”

As part of the update, the council said it has welcomed the support of North Northumberland MP David Smith for his discussions with the DfE about making a contribution towards the cost of the new build.

The local authority has come under fire for what some believe is the slow progression of the Berwick Academy element of the project.