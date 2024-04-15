Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The construction of a pedestrian link to the St Nicholas Manor Estate in Cramlington was criticised by Cllr Mark Swinburn, who described the situation as “disgraceful,” and Cllr Wayne Daley, who noted an apparent “lack of pride” in the work.

The estate is being constructed by housebuilders Bellway and Persimmon. Persimmon have blamed the issues on contractors and say they have “ordered” waste materials left behind to be removed “as soon as possible.”

It is not the first time there have been issues on the estate on Station Road. In October, Cllr Swinburn expressed dissatisfaction with work, citing a “lack of care and concern”.

St Nicholas Manor is being constructed by Bellway and Persimmon. (Photo by Google)

Cllr Swinburn raised the issue again in March, describing the area as a “complete mess.” At the time, Persimmon said it was in contact with contractors to ensure the site was tidied and any outstanding work was completed.

Speaking on the latest issue, Cllr Swinburn said: “The footpath is fine but concerns have already been raised by residents regarding the unacceptable and disgraceful state that the area has been left in.

“People are saying the council should get it sorted, but it is private land, it is not council land and we cannot just go on and do it.

“We just have to push the contractors to do it. They have left a pile of mess. I am sick to death of this.”

Cllr Daley, who represents the Cramlington North ward, added: “There is no pride in what they have done. It is almost like a cowboy builder mentality.

“That is not what people pay for. They are paying for a house that is in a community. If I was doing my driveway and I chucked the rubbish onto public grass like that, I would be done for fly tipping.”

A Persimmon North East spokesperson said: “We are pleased that residents are happy with the recent works on the St Nicholas Manor development.