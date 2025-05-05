Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors in Berwick have reacted to a dramatic night of election results.

The Conservative group remain the largest party in the new-look Northumberland County Council, but it was Reform that made the biggest impact.

The party led by Nigel Farage secured 23 seats at County Hall, making it the second largest behind the Conservatives with 26 seats.

Reform’s Nicole Brooke took Berwick North from the Conservatives with a four-vote margin of victory over Tory candidate Catherine Seymour.

Elsewhere in Berwick, Georgina Hill (Independent) won Berwick East by a large margin and Isabel Hunter retained Berwick West with Ord for the Liberal Democrats.

Coun Hill said: “I am delighted to be re-elected and would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all those who voted for me and, otherwise, helped and supported my campaign.

“In terms of the wider picture, this was a seismic result for Reform and an absolute disaster for Labour in Northumberland.

“People are, understandably, very angry at the failures of successive Governments and this has been expressed at a local level.

“As for what happens now with Northumberland County Council, there will be a lot of discussions in the coming days about how we can move things forward in the interests of Northumberland.

“I am, of course, also keen to continue to work with Isabel and, now also, Nicole for our great town.”

Coun Hunter said: “I would like to thank the residents within Berwick West with Ord who voted for me to be their county councillor on May 1.

“It gives me great pleasure to continue to be the elected local voice for all residents in my ward for the next four years on Northumberland County Council.

“I will continue to lobby for services to be delivered locally and for our area to receive a fair share of funding. North Northumberland may be the most northern part of Northumberland County Council, however, we are as important as all the other areas in Northumberland.

“Northumberland County Council is a hung council, which means no political party has overall control. Therefore, all county councillors need to work together for the benefit of all residents and businesses within Northumberland.”

Coun Seymour was elected to Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council, along with Rachel Driver and Philip Rowe, in the one ward where an election took place (Castle Ward).

She said: “Many thanks to everyone that voted for me and congratulations to the county councillor elected for Berwick North.

“I have a heavy heart for our losses here and elsewhere of good hard-working councillors, but it has been a pleasure to serve the community for the last eight years at the county council.

“I am immensely proud of all that has been achieved for Berwick during this time and that I have been part of major funding delivered into the town by the Conservative administration. As well, I feel fortunate to have served in senior roles on the cabinet and as Civic Ceremonial Head and deputy chairman of the council, and raised significant funds for charities.

“I am also pleased to have been elected onto Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council in the Castle ward, where I live, and will continue to serve the town to the best of my ability.”