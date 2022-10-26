The suggestion of an application to Unesco, the UN cultural body, was declined by members of Berwick Town Council.

Clerk Gareth Davies explained the old town could meet the criteria ‘as an outstanding example of a type of building, architectural or technological ensemble or landscape which demonstrates significant stages in human history’.

He said: "Our view is that when you look at the assembly of military fortifications in the centre of Berwick, from the Elizabethan period forward to the construction of the barracks there is something almost unique there.

"And if you go back to the 12th century and the links between Berwick and the Hanseatic League as Scotland’s major port, there is a great story to tell.”

The idea has been broached several times in recent years, first in 2005, in 2012 by the town’s Cittaslow group and again in 2015, without gaining much traction.

And there was little appetite shown by members at Monday night’s meeting.

Cllr Thomas Stewart said: “My belief is that it’s not a priority for us at the moment.

"It’s something that’s been looked at before and professional advice was that it would not succeed if we went ahead with it.

"I can’t see any circumstances that have changed to make that more optimistic.”

Cllr Graham Brown added: “It wouldn’t seem a wise way to spend officer time.”

Cllr Paul Jackson commented: “I think it would be too time-consuming and would be highly likely to fail.”

Mr Davies pointed out that higher-tier authorities would have to do the ‘heavy lifting’ of any bid.

He added: “If you get it right, heritage can be the driver of a very successful tourism economy.”

The lone supporter, Cllr Homer Lindsay, said: “I don’t think we should dismiss it out of hand. I don’t know the answers but it strikes me that if there is any potential at all for profiting out of this in the long-term then we should at least do the first exercise and dip our toes in the water.”