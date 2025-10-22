Councillor steps down from Blyth Town Council

A former Northumberland County Council cabinet member has resigned from his position on Blyth Town Council just five months after the local elections.

Conservative Wojciech Ploszaj, who represented the Bebside Kitty Brewster ward, confirmed he would be stepping down on Tuesday.

Mr Ploszaj served as cabinet member for business in the Conservative administration between 2021 and 2025.

However, he lost his county council seat at the local elections, coming in third behind Labour and Reform councillor Denise Nicholson.

Despite this, he did retain his town council seat – but has now chosen to step away from politics. It means the town council will need to either co-opt a new member or hold a by-election if one is requested.

Requests for an election to fill the vacancy must be made to Northumberland County Council’s elections office by November 10.

Northumberland County Council’s deputy leader Coun Richard Wearmouth said: “Wojciech has been a remarkable councillor. What’s more, everyone who ever met him knows he’s a thoughtful thoroughly descent man.

“He worked tirelessly as a county councillor to help secure projects such as the railway station at Bebside, but also projects like JDR cables and the Blackstone QTS AI campus. Locally in his Kitty Brewster ward he got a whole host of projects over the line and yet always with the minimum amount of fuss and publicity – he’s that type of person.

“Wojciech still has a huge amount to offer in politics and whilst he has made this decision to step back I very much hope it’s only for a short time.

“Northumberland needs talented people like him.”