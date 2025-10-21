A leading councillor has called on Northumbria Police to review the way rural parts of Northumberland are served and accused the commissioner of a “lack of understanding” on rural life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland County Council cabinet member Gordon Stewart said residents from across the county had raised concerns about the level of policing in their area.

The council’s cabinet member for public safety has long campaigned for the force to reopen rural stations and front desks closed as part of cost-cutting measures in 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth has hit back at the remarks, pointing out new officers have been recruited and arguing that figures show rural crime is falling.

Coun Gordon Stewart.

Coun Stewart said: “The PCC closed down police stations and desks, removed PCSOs from the heart of the communities they knew so well and were respected, without having a plan to modernise and improve the service for residents, businesses and visitors to our fantastic and widespread county.

“I hear from residents on a very regular basis about their despair at the lack of policing. I have discussed this with people in various parts of Northumberland.

“I recently met rural crime volunteers who do a brilliant job supplementing hard pressed warranted officers. Rural crime is a real issue impacting communities and devastating individuals and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Imagine how you would feel if entry was made onto your land and buildings after dark by travelling criminals, some who offer violence to anyone who challenges them.

“The risk to officers themselves should also be taken into consideration, their backup could be many miles away and basic communication erratic. We see additional officers and equipment being allocated to the high profile built up areas, but rural Northumberland is being neglected.

“Many people feel it is a waste of time to report crime, anti-social behaviour or suspicious activities due to the lack of resources. I urge the PCC to stop talking and give our rural communities the support they need, deserve and pay for.”

The desks and stations were closed in 2021, with current commissioner Ms Dungworth elected in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to Coun Stewart’s comments, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth said: “For clarity, since I was elected as PCC in 2024, no police stations have been closed and no PCSOs have been removed.

“There were closures before my time in post which I understand were made as part of cost-saving measures that followed a decade of cuts made to policing by the previous Government – and in response to low public usage.

“When I regularly speak with people in our rural communities they tell me what they actually want is more officers out on the streets and not stuck behind desks, as they won’t catch criminals from there.

“Thankfully under our current Government, progress is being made to boost resources through the Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee and I recently welcomed 104 new police officer recruits on their first day – the force’s highest single intake in years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Operational decisions around deployment will always sit with the chief constable but the larger the resource we have, the better placed we are to tackle the challenge of having such large rural areas.

“I want to highlight that on the whole rural crime is falling in our area and I am grateful to everyone, including our rural crime volunteers, whose efforts are helping deliver this. Operations Checkpoint and Hawkeye which cover rural crime, wildlife crime and poaching, and the Rural Policing Team are seeing promising results.

“I am also pleased there have been significant improvements in attendance rates and response times in rural areas, reflecting the force’s ongoing commitment to being there when needed.

“I also made rural crime a focus area for Northumbria Police in my plan for safer streets and stronger communities. Crime is crime wherever it happens and I will continue to engage with residents and monitor progress in the policing of our rural communities.”