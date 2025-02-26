Young people in Northumberland go to the polls in youth elections

Thousands of pupils from across Northumberland went to the polls to select their new Youth Cabinet and Youth Parliament members.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 7,000 11–18-year-olds from middle, high and secondary schools voted in the annual youth elections.

Successful candidates in the Northumberland Youth Cabinet election were: Alfie Henderson, James Russell, Isabella Samples, Rio Santonastaso and Grace Simpson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also elected to represent Northumberland in the UK Youth Parliament were: Isabella Samples and Emily Trebilcock

Young people (rear) voted to Northumberland's Youth Cabinet and Youth Parliament.

Chairman of Northumberland County Council, Cllr John Benyon, said: “Standing for election takes a great deal of courage and I'd like to thank all the young people who have taken part as well as everyone involved behind the scenes in making it possible.

“I do hope the successful candidates enjoy this opportunity to help shape the future of their county and make sure the voices of all young people are heard.”

The Youth Cabinet takes issues important to young people in Northumberland to decision makers and turns them into campaigns to influence change.