Young people in Northumberland go to the polls in youth elections
Over 7,000 11–18-year-olds from middle, high and secondary schools voted in the annual youth elections.
Successful candidates in the Northumberland Youth Cabinet election were: Alfie Henderson, James Russell, Isabella Samples, Rio Santonastaso and Grace Simpson.
Also elected to represent Northumberland in the UK Youth Parliament were: Isabella Samples and Emily Trebilcock
Chairman of Northumberland County Council, Cllr John Benyon, said: “Standing for election takes a great deal of courage and I'd like to thank all the young people who have taken part as well as everyone involved behind the scenes in making it possible.
“I do hope the successful candidates enjoy this opportunity to help shape the future of their county and make sure the voices of all young people are heard.”
The Youth Cabinet takes issues important to young people in Northumberland to decision makers and turns them into campaigns to influence change.
