Work on a new housing development in Morpeth is set to get underway soon after large swathe of land previously part of Northgate Hospital was secured by a developer.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

House builder Lovell will build 141 new homes on 17 acres of the former hospital land after securing planning permission last August. At the time, the plans proved somewhat controversial.

According to the planning report presented to members, the county council received 60 objections focused primarily around road safety as well as impacts on infrastructure. However, the scheme was unanimously backed by members of the council’s strategic planning committee.

The plans include an agreement for 25 affordable homes on the site – one more than required by the council’s planning rules. As part of the planning permission, £1.3 million will also be provided for local services.

Plans for the development of 141 new homes on the site of the former Northgate Hospital in Morpeth. Photo: Lovell Homes.

Phil Jones, Head of Land and Partnerships for the North East region of Lovell, said: “This acquisition allows us to move to the next stage in our plans with work on the site to commence shortly.

“This development will provide a high-quality and well-planned neighbourhood with a range of house styles and tenures.

“Our plans will regenerate and transform what currently stands as a brownfield site into an attractive and sustainable place to live. These areas of land were surplus to requirements for the NHS and now our land purchase will generate funds to benefit Northgate Hospital.”

The proposals were approved in principle by councillors last summer, before planning consent was issued in November after the details of the financial contribution to the local area were finalised.

Lovell’s contributions towards local services as part of the S106 agreement will include £974,154 for education, £240,000 towards bus services, and £112,800 for healthcare.

The scheme covers two plots of land – a northern parcel where 53 four and five-bedroom houses for private sale will be built, and a southern site where 88 properties including the 25 affordable homes will be delivered.

Much of the former hospital buildings on the site will be demolished, but a prominent water tower there will be kept as a feature in an area of open space. Lovell will spend £50,000 on renovating the structure which will eventually be passed on to a management company to maintain it.