Work to start on demolition of Whitley Bay Boat House

Work is set to start on the demolition of the Whitley Bay Boat House following storm damage and erosion.

The historic structure, which is no longer used as boat storage, lies on the shore close to The Links. It has been significantly damaged by storms and water erosion over a number of years.

The decision to demolish the structure will protect the beach environment and prevent materials washing into the sea.

Specialist demolition contractors will start the work on Monday 11 August. Work to remove the structure and parts from the location is expected to last between four to five weeks, depending on the weather.

During the works there will be limited access to the beach from the route past the Whitley Bay Mini Golf and Football club house. Residents will be able to continue along the coastal paths across the Links but not down to the beach on this route.

Signage will be in place to keep residents and visitors safe during the works.

Iain Betham, Head of Estates at North Tyneside Council, said: “Following a series of historic storms and deterioration to the site, North Tyneside Council have made the decision to remove the structure known as Whitby Bay Boat House.

“The works will be done in a safe and efficient way. We will protect the environment along our stunning coast and remove an eye sore structure that is no longer used for its intended purpose.

“Without the work taking place there is a risk of the structure becoming damaged further, which would present a safety risk to people enjoying the beach.”

Signs will be placed in the areas of the beach impacted and a large cordon put up around the structure whilst the removal works is taking place.