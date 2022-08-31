Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Hattersley died following an incident in the River Tyne near Ovingham and Prudhoe in July.

The 13-year-old, from nearby Crawcrook, got into difficulty while swimming with friends. A massive search and rescue operation was launched, but sadly Robert’s body was found by police.

Following the tragedy there have been calls to improve safety measures on the stretch of river, which is popular with dog walkers and water sports enthusiasts.

The River Tyne near Ovingham.

A spokesman for Ovingham Parish Council said: “We have been in discussion with Northumberland Estates and Northumberland County Council about the renewal of present signage, placement of a lifebuoy and extra signage on the riverbank.

“We are still investigating land ownership of the riverbank and whose responsibility it is to put the signage in place. Hopefully we will have the latter in place as soon as possible. We are very conscious and concerned about the river safety.”

Cllr Angie Scott, Prudhoe North, said she has been working with council officers for measures on the south side of the river at Prudhoe Riverside Country Park. She called on people not to go in the water and revealed she had almost been washed away by currents there as a teenager.

A council spokesperson said: “Council officers have reviewed the locations of public rescue equipment on the south side of the river and determined that the five existing stations for the lifebuoys are in the correct place.

Robert Hattersley.

“They need to be sited in a location where they will not be removed by the current, even in a flood situation, and as the river levels are so variable along this stretch of the river, they need to be by the path rather than near the river bed.

"Officers have reviewed the existing signage at these points and are developing some new signs alongside local stakeholders including a local wild swimming group.

“They will reinforce existing messages in regard to the dangers of swimming in open water.