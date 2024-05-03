Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Market Place project to build a new terrace of retail units below six new flats, led by council-owned developer Advance Northumberland, ground to a halt after construction contractor Surgo entered administration in March.

This was the second contractor on the project to collapse, after previous construction firm Tolent also folded while building the first phase.

Advance Northumberland has appointed Meldrum Construction Services to complete the project and work will recommence on site from Tuesday, May 7, with the scheme now expected to be finished in Spring 2025.

A CGI of what the current phase of the redevelopment will look like once complete. (Photo by Advance Northumberland)

So far only one retailer, Greggs, has opened in the first phase of retail units completed as part of the redevelopment.