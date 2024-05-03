Work to restart on Bedlington town centre redevelopment project after new contractor appointed
The Market Place project to build a new terrace of retail units below six new flats, led by council-owned developer Advance Northumberland, ground to a halt after construction contractor Surgo entered administration in March.
This was the second contractor on the project to collapse, after previous construction firm Tolent also folded while building the first phase.
Advance Northumberland has appointed Meldrum Construction Services to complete the project and work will recommence on site from Tuesday, May 7, with the scheme now expected to be finished in Spring 2025.
So far only one retailer, Greggs, has opened in the first phase of retail units completed as part of the redevelopment.
The project is backed by £2m from the government's Getting Building Fund, managed in the region by the North East Local Enterprise Partnership.
