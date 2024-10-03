Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work is set to begin on the second phase of North Tyneside’s ambitious Seafront Sustainable Travel Route.

It will have the same aims as the first section that was completed from Tynemouth Front Street to the Aquarium – making journeys safer and more enjoyable for thousands of residents and visitors.

Phase two will extend the route to St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, creating a five-mile coastal pathway with dedicated safe spaces for cyclists and pedestrians and resurfaced roads and footpaths.

The improvements also aim to boost the appeal of the award-winning seafront, attract more visitors and support local businesses and attractions.

Details have been announced on the traffic management aspect from October 14 to the end of 2024.

Funded by the Department for Transport’s Active Travel Fund and Sustrans, and with Capita handling the construction, the project is a key part of North Tyneside Council’s commitment to reaching carbon net-zero by 2030. It promotes sustainable travel options that benefit everyone while protecting the environment.

Coun Carl Johnson, North Tyneside’s deputy mayor, said: “We’re excited to begin this next transformative phase of the Seafront Sustainable Travel Route.

“By improving our footpaths and roads, we’re creating a more welcoming, accessible, and enjoyable seafront for everyone – whether you’re walking, wheeling, cycling or driving.

“The seafront belongs to us all and this project isn’t just about infrastructure. It’s about building a better-connected, more vibrant community, while making North Tyneside greener and healthier.

“We know there may be some temporary disruption during construction, but the long-term benefits will be worth it. I’d like to thank everyone in advance for their patience as we work to improve our coastline for everyone to enjoy.”

Starting on Monday, October 14, temporary traffic measures will be in place including a one-way system between Tynemouth and Cullercoats and temporary traffic lights at key points.

Cyclists may need to dismount or follow diversions during lane closures. Pedestrians in the Beaconsfield area will be directed to cross to the opposite side of the seafront while work continues.

These measures will remain until the work is completed – Tynemouth Aquarium to Marden Avenue, Cullercoats: A temporary northbound one-way system will be in place. Southbound road users will be diverted via Mast Lane – Broadway – Beach Road. Spanish City to St Mary’s Lighthouse, Whitley Bay: Most of the work will occur on the footpath, with pedestrian diversions. Temporary traffic lights will be in place at times when work occurs on the carriageway.

All diversions will be clearly signposted along alternate routes (the A193), with residents’ access maintained throughout.

Site compounds will be set up away from residential areas in the following locations – the car park behind Tynemouth Aquarium and a section of the grassed area next to the Aquarium; the Briardene car park and a section of the grassed area at The Links.

For bus service inquiries, residents can email [email protected]

Further information on the scheme can be found at www.northtyneside.gov.uk

For any queries, contact the council via email at [email protected] or by telephone at 0191 6436500.