The ground has been broken on a major £6.5million project at Morpeth’s high school.

The first spades have gone into the ground at King Edward VI School (KEVI) to mark the start of construction works that will build a new sports hall and 3G facility, open to the wider community.

Northumberland County Council cabinet member for improving our schools, Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, said: "This is a very exciting project for Morpeth and something that has been needed for a long time.

“The new sports hall will also be another great asset to the wider community in the area.”

A group photograph as construction works for the project get underway.

The funding for the project was approved by the council’s cabinet last year and it received the green light from the planning department in the autumn.

The sources of funding are the local authority itself, a Department for Education Basic Need Grant and Section 106 (agreements with developers) funding held to create capacity in education in Morpeth.

Subject leader for PE at KEVI, Rachel Shaw, said: “The PE department would like to thank everyone for supporting the new sports hall development and making this vision a reality.

“This will greatly enhance all of our students’ experience of PE and promote overall well-being in the community. We are excited for the opportunities it will bring our students, who truly deserve a modern and inspiring environment.

“Our students strive for excellence and need improved facilities if they are going to continue to excel. This is a very exciting time for us all and we can’t wait to see the impact it will have on our students and local community in the future.”