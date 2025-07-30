Work starts on new cycle and walking path between Hexham and Corbridge
The route, which will also be used by pedestrians, will connect the two railway stations via the A695.
The project is funded by a £14.7 million Levelling Up fund secured by Northumberland County Council from the previous Government.
It will be used for the Tyne Valley scheme as well as upgrading active travel routes in Bedlington.
The route is a mix of shared and segregated pedestrian and cyclist use and some short connecting paths.
A number of new crossings will also be installed, along with an improved pedestrian junction at the Peth Head/Dene Street junction as well as speed limit changes and traffic calming measures.
The works also include upgraded street lighting, new signs, new road markings, path and drainage improvements, bus stop shelter and seating replacement, tree trimming and surface treatment.
Corbridge councillor Nick Oliver said: “I’m delighted to see work under way after I have been lobbying for it since 2018. It’s great that the previous Government decided to fund it.
“It will be a huge asset to our local community, helping children get to and from school and between Corbridge and Hexham. It will also give a new option for cycling and walking, helping people to stay fit.
“It is also an important tourism asset. The Hexham to Corbridge section was removed from the Hadrian Cycleway – this will help us get that back.
Phases of the route will open when complete and the entire route is scheduled to open in early 2027.
