Work has started to build nine bungalows at New Hartley, near Seaton Delaval.

The homes will be owned by Northumberland County Council and rented out at an affordable rate to local people in housing need.

The scheme is a partnership between the council, which is financing the building work, and Advance Northumberland, which owns the land and is leading the construction.

The two-bedroomed bungalows are being built on a site off Lysdon Avenue and will be made available to residents who require accessible ground floor accommodation.

Cllrs Colin Horncastle and Stephen Flower with Steven Harrison of Advance Northumberland and Paul Errington of Ascent Homes.

Once complete, the properties will be listed on Northumberland Homefinder.

The bungalows have been specifically designed to allow residents to remain in their homes for as long as possible, should their physical or mental health begin to deteriorate.

There will be level access to the front of the bungalows with adaptations including wider doorways for wheelchair access and suitable turning circles for wheelchair users in necessary areas.

The eco-friendly bungalows will also have air source heat pumps and thermal efficiencies to create homes with the best energy performance ratings and keep energy bills low.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing said: “Providing more quality, affordable homes across the county in areas of identified housing need, continues to be one of the county council’s top priorities.

“Between 2017 and the end of 2025, more than 3,000 affordable homes to rent or buy are projected to complete in communities right across the county.

“Northumberland has a growing elderly population with changing housing needs. We know there are residents in and around New Hartley who are looking to down-size from larger properties but who want to stay in the village and live independently, close to their neighbours, family and friends. These new affordable bungalows will help to fill a specific need for this area, while freeing up larger accommodation for families in need.”

Cllr Stephen Flower added: “This small development will breathe new life into a vacant site and bring quality, energy-efficient bungalows to the community which I am sure will be particularly welcomed by the elderly.”

Steven Harrison, CEO at Advance Northumberland, said: “This scheme will provide accessible, energy-efficient homes that enable people to live independently for longer, while also making the best use of a previously under utilised site in New Hartley.”