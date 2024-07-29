Work starts on dementia friendly bungalows to support independent living in Blyth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work to build 13 dementia friendly affordable bungalows in Blyth has now started.

The bungalows which are to be situated at Lyndon Walk, have been designed to specifically support residents who are living with dementia and Alzheimer's enabling them to live independently in their own home, with support from their spouse, family or carers.

The two bedroom properties are being built by Advance Northumberland and will be available for affordable rent once completed - expected to be in spring 2025.

They will be allocated via a special allocations process led by Northumberland County Council’s Adult Social Care service.

Cllr Wojciech Ploszaj, Cllr Wendy Pattison, Paul Errington, director of Ascent Homes and Cllr Colin Horncastle.

The small housing complex will be managed by council housing service staff. Respite care for the spouse will be provided by a new team.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing said: “This is a really innovative scheme that we are very proud to be delivering. It has been designed to support the needs of the county’s increasing ageing population and support those with dementia to lead a safe and independent life. I know this new development will be an important addition to the local community.”

Features include level access wet rooms and a technology in each bungalow that will allow carers to be seen by the resident on a two-way screen.

There will also be smoke and heat detectors that can alert carers and emergency services if needed, signage to aid wayfinding and contrasting colours in the bathroom and hallway doors to help with identification.

Outside, there will be a sensory garden that is safe and secure for residents to experience. They will also be very energy efficient with the installation of solar panels and air source heat pumps.

Cllr Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for adults’ wellbeing, added: “I am thrilled that this supported living scheme is underway. One complete we will be providing care and facilities of the highest standard so those living with dementia can live in a secure and comfortable environment while still remaining and being part of their local community.”