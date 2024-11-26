Work has started to build 14 new bungalows in Amble which will be council owned and rented out at an affordable rate to local people in housing need.

The scheme will see the bungalows built on five old county council garage sites across the town and has the support of the Amble Town Council and the Amble Development Trust.

The bungalows are being built with help of £2.7m funding from Northumberland County Council and will be predominantly two-bedroomed.

They will be situated on St Lawrence Avenue (3), Kennedy Road (4), Alndale (4) and Andrew Drive (3).

An example of a HUSK bungalow similar to those set to be built in Amble. (Photo by HUSK)

The first bungalows are being built on Kennedy Road and are expected to be completed in 2025.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing said: “We know there are residents in Amble who are looking to down-size from larger properties but who want to stay in the town and live independently, close to their neighbours, family and friends. These small-scale affordable housing schemes on brownfield sites will enable them to do just that, while freeing up larger properties in the town for other families in housing need.”

The accessible accommodation will also be available to younger residents and small families in need of level access accommodation.

Zero carbon technologies will be used to power the new homes. The eco-friendly bungalows will have an insulated timber frame and roof, air source heat pumps and solar panels to create homes with the best energy performance ratings and replace the use of non-renewable energy like gas and oil.

Over the last eight years, around 1,900 affordable homes have been built in Northumberland which were secured through the planning process.

More than 1,100 were affordable homes for rent, delivered by the council and partner housing associations. The remainder provided opportunities for affordable homeownership through a range of tenures including shared ownership or purchase at a discount. The council believes this new housing, in an area of identified need, will be a welcome addition to the community.

The council has been working with North East based developer HUSK to develop the bungalows, using a patented, cost-effective construction method.

More information about the HUSK concept can be found at: https://www.husk-uk.com