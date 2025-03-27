Work starts on community PlayZone in Northumberland town
It will be located adjacent to the football pitch at West Lea and take around 12 weeks to complete.
The new facility will have an all-weather playing surface, fencing and floodlighting to provide a safe, outdoor recreational space that can be used throughout the year.
It is one of the first of potentially 16 PlayZones to be constructed across Northumberland. Four others are currently being built at Alnwick, Amble, Ashington and West Wylam.
The PlayZones in Northumberland have been made possible thanks to grant funding from the Premier League, The FA and the Government’s Football Foundation. The county council is also contributing approximately £70,000 to the Bedlington scheme.
Ward councillor Malcolm Robinson said: “The PlayZone will be a fantastic facility and we want everyone in the community to get the best use out of it, which is why we want to hear your thoughts on what activities should be put on at the PlayZone and when.
“It’s your space, so have your say.”
You can have your say by emailing [email protected]
The West Lea PlayZone will be managed in the first instance by the council, which will be looking to hand the management over to a local organisation in due course.
Northumberland county councillor Jeff Watson, cabinet member for promoting healthy lives, said: “The PlayZones are being developed to help more people of all ages become active in their own community.
“The West Lea community has been involved and supportive from the beginning. It’s fantastic that work is now starting.”
