A busy summer for the wardens at Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council is underway.

The recent rain has brought new growth, so as well as play park checks and maintenance, the summer mowing schedules for these areas have started.

And in recent weeks, the wardens have built a new greenhouse to shelter the new plants and to prepare the displays.

The Local Services update in the latest council newsletter also includes the following: “You may have seen on our Facebook page that we had a Hanging Basket Workshop with attendees from Border Links.

“Everyone who took part was really enthusiastic and created some beautiful displays – a big thank you to all who participated. I hope you have noticed these lovely hanging baskets up in the town.

“We are really pleased that many shop owners decided to have our baskets outside their doors again this year. It really adds more colour to our shopping areas in the summer.

“The flower troughs are out on the town railings and the team will be planting out into the beds very soon – we’re looking forward to seeing what appears.

“All this planting needs much watering so that is now factored into the days. It’s a busy time and their help with all the events has also been invaluable.

“As you know, we have over 300 benches in Berwick and it is a regular part of the wardens’ work to keep them maintained. Locations of recently refurbished benches include the path up to the golf course, Pier Road and the West End in Tweedmouth.”