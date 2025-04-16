Picture from the start of the work.

Sunnyside Crescent in Spittal, which leads up to Berwick Academy, has been resurfaced this week.

An investment of over £170,000 secured on the Northumberland County Council Local Transport Plan by local member for Berwick East Georgina Hill has meant that the entire stretch of road and pavement has been resurfaced.

Coun Hill said: “As ever, we are really grateful to the co-operation of residents during the works, which required a road closure.

“I am sure residents, and everyone who uses this road, will be pleased with the result.”