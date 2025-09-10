Work is now starting on the construction of a new PlayZone in Choppington, which will be used for a range of sport and physical activities.

Located at Cleaswell Hill Park, it will take around 12 weeks to complete. The new facility will have an all-weather playing surface, fencing and floodlighting to provide a safe, outdoor recreational space that can be used throughout the year.

It is being funded with a grant from the Premier League, The FA and the Government’s Football Foundation. Northumberland County Council is also contributing approximately £42,000 to the scheme and Choppington Parish Council is contributing £20,000.

Once complete, the parish council will take over the running and management of the PlayZone.

The section of Cleaswell Hill Park that underwent a major refurbishment. The PlayZone is being constructed in a different area of the park.

Earlier in the year, Cleaswell Hill Park underwent a major £290,000 refurbishment – funded by the county council with significant contributions from the parish council and local members.

Previously it was aged and looking a little unloved. The local authority installed new equipment and a fresh safety surface throughout to revamp the whole play area.

County Wendy Pattison, the county council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “The county council is busy constructing a number of PlayZones right around the county to help more people of all ages to become active in their own community.

“Some have already opened and have proved really popular over the summer, offering a great place for family and friends to meet, to be active and have fun, which is so good for everyone’s mental and physical health.”

“It’s great that work is now starting at Choppington. Cleaswell Hill Park has recently undergone a fantastic refurbishment and the PlayZone will be another popular addition for the local community.”

Angela Brindley from Choppington Parish Council said: “The parish council is pleased to include the new PlayZone as part of the on-going improvements to Cleaswell Park. It’s a valuable addition to the range of activities available for our community to enjoy.”

Local ward councillor David Fitzgerald said: “This is an exciting scheme which will provide a safe and inclusive space for all ages of the community to enjoy while promoting fitness, social connections and outdoor fun.”