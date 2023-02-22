Bart and Taylor plans to convert the Grade II listed former Barclays Bank building on Wooler High Street.

It already operates Adam and Eve on Alnwick’s Clayport Street which opened in 2021 following a £200,000 investment.

Now it has received listed building consent from Northumberland County Council for refurbishment works.

The former Barclays Bank in Wooler.

Planning officer James Wellwood reported: “It is considered that the proposal is appropriate in relation to the host property and represents an appropriate form of development that would not have a significant adverse impact on the appearance or the architectural and historic interest of the property.”

However, it is still awaiting change of use approval and an objection has been lodged by public protection due to the potential for noise and odour to cause a loss of amenity to local residents.

Kenneth Johnson, a near neighbour, agreed: “My objection would be because of foul smells from waste food bins,cooking smells from the proposed kitchen extractors and also noise from bottle bins.”

Wooler Parish Council supports the proposal and hopes it would give the town centre a boost.

Florin of Wooler owner Sheila Tennet also felt it could be ‘a great asset’ to the High Street.

"The proposal will bring back into positive use a site that has been empty since 2018, which I feel will be to the benefit of the people of Wooler and the surrounding areas, and to our visitors and tourists too,” she wrote.

