Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The work involved refurbishment of the internal fixtures and fitting to the male, female and disabled facilities. A baby changing facility was also added.

On the outside, teams carried out repairs to the roof and render facade of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The refurbishment was important as Wooler continues to become an increasingly popular tourism destination, with the opening earlier this year of the Ad Gefrin distillery swelling visitor numbers to the town and surrounding area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Mark Mather at the refurbished public toilets in Wooler.

The improvements are also part of a wider £1.5m three-year programme of works to improve the standard of all of the 54 public toilets in the county for which the council has responsibility.

Cllr John Riddle, cabinet member for local services at Northumberland County Council, said: “At a time when many councils are closing toilets we are investing in them.

“Wooler is a busy market town and recent major investment is seeing visitor numbers grow. We are committed to having high standard, modern facilities across the county and these are just the latest in our three-year programme of works.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Mark Mather, Wooler ward member, added: “As the local councillor I am delighted to see that Wooler public toilets are now complete.