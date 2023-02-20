The Butty Box has run a successful food and drink service from the site using a converted horse box but a more permanent facility was wanted to meet demand.

A planning application by the Glendale Business Park Partnership sought permission to provide an additional structure to the gable of the existing unit to provide cafe facilities.

However, the scheme was refused by Northumberland County Council following objections from the public protection and highways departments.

Glendale Business Park.

James Hudson, senior planning officer, reported: “It is considered that there is insufficient evidence submitted as part of the application to assess the impact on highway safety and public health.”