Wooler cafe could get permanent home under new plans

The Butty Box has run a successful food and drink service from Glendale Business Park using a converted horse box.

Now, a planning application has been submitted by the Glendale Business Park Partnership for the extension of a unit to provide cafe facilities.

A planning report with the application states: ‘It has come to a point where a more permanent facility is required to cater for the increase in demand and for the pending increase in additional units for the site which will form part of a separate application.

Glendale Business Park.

‘It is therefore proposed to provide an additional structure to the gable of the existing unit and form a linked doorway between the new and the existing.

‘As part of the proposal, the occupant currently maintains a grassed area to the west of the unit where there are picnic benches for use in the less inclement times of the year.

‘It is proposed to provide a more permanent paved area with direct access via double doors from the proposed extension as well as a pedestrian gated access to the side of the extension which will also be controlled by the occupier.’

The design of the proposal has been made to contrast with the existing structures by using more sustainable materials. The main structure would be timber frame and clad externally with a low maintenance self coloured shiplap board.

The roof would be timber and using premanufactured roof trusses. This will be clad in a composite box profile roof sheet and in a colour to match what will eventually be the new colour scheme for the site.

As part of the proposal and due to the fact that food will be prepared, there will be washing facilities within the servery area of the café. The wastewater will be collected in a portable container and disposed of remotely by the occupier and is the same arrangement that is currently in place within the converted horse box.