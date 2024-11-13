Woodhorn Museum repair funds approved by councillors in Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Almost £1.3 million has been pledged to carry out crucial repairs to an iconic piece of Northumberland’s heritage.

Woodhorn Museum’s heapsteads – which support the winding gear that raised and lowered cages within the mine shaft – are in need of a full refurbishment.

Major corrosion has been identified, leading the Grade II listed structure to be classed as a “heritage at risk” item on the Historic England website.

Northumberland County Council cabinet members have agreed to a £1.297 million spend to fund repair work. A number of structural elements that have been deemed as no longer economically viable to restore will be replaced, while the remaining structure will be sandblasted.

Woodhorn Museum in Ashington. Photo: Simon Greener/NCJ Media

Deputy leader Richard Wearmouth said: “Woodhorn is an incredibly important asset for our council and for residents. It is very much vital in teling the story of Northumberland, particularly the south east.”

Cabinet member for leisure Cllr Jeff Watson added: “This is a complicated job. It has taken some time to come to fruition, but it is well worth doing. This is part of our cultural heritage and a Grade II listed building.”

The council will now go out to tender for a contractor with ‘historical experience’ to carry out the project.

The heapsteads will receive full scaffolding and canopies for the duration of the work in order to protect the structures as well as staff and visitors. This means Museums Northumberland’s attractions will be able to continue to operate during the process.

The original colliery opened in 1894 and closed in 1981.