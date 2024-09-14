Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson.

The Labour Government’s controversial decision to scrap winter fuel payments for most pensioners has come under fire from Tory councillors in Northumberland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The policy will see winter fuel payments become means tested. Households in England and Wales will no longer be entitled from this year unless they receive pension credit or certain other means-tested benefits.

The Department for Work and Pensions estimate that the changes will see the number of households receiving the benefit fall from 7.6million to 1.3million. It is estimated that around 70,000 people in Northumberland will be affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at this week’s meeting of Northumberland County Council, Seghill with Seaton Delaval councillor Eve Chicken raised concerns about the impact on vulnerable pensioners and called on MPs to reverse the decision.

She said: “Like many of you I’m sure, I was disgusted to witness the decision of this Labour Government to revoke the winter fuel allowance for many pensioners who are just a few pounds over the threshold.

“There are very cold winters in Northumberland and many people will struggle. Can we urge MPs to reject this at the upcoming budget debate?”

MPs voted by 349 to 228 votes to reject a Tory bid for the controversial policy to be blocked following a debate in the House of Commons on Tuesday. Ashington and Blyth MP Ian Lavery abstained, saying he refused to vote for measures that would make his constituents poorer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The county’s three other MPs – Joe Morris, Emma Foody and David Smith – all voted against the Conservative motion.

Responding to Coun Chicken, Tory council leader Glen Sanderson said: “I just don’t understand it. I think it is a terrible, crass decision. The reaction I have had shows a number of members are deeply embarrassed by it.

“I hope we will all put pressure on the Labour Government to change this. This will affect all of us in the county. I know members will feel very let down by the decision.”

Independent councillor Georgina Hill, who represents the Berwick East ward, asked if the council had “specific plans” to help pensioners who had seen “their winter fuel payments taken away by the Labour Government”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Sanderson continued: “We have already started work making sure we are reaching out to the 70,000 pensioners in Northumberland who stand to lose out.

“We’re offering appropriate support and working with Citizens Advice, Age UK and many warm spaces to ensure information is shared.”

A Government spokesman said: “We are committed to giving pensioners the dignity and security they deserve in retirement, which is why we are protecting the Triple Lock with the State Pension set to increase by £1,700 over the course of parliament.

“But given the dire state of the public finances we have inherited, it’s right that we target support to those who need it most. Over a million pensioners will continue to receive the Winter Fuel Payment, many will benefit from the £150 Warm Home Discount scheme, and we urge others to check their eligibility for Pension Credit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also pointed out that there has been a 115% increase in Pension Credit claims in the past five weeks compared to the five weeks before. A warm home discount, which will take £150 off your bills, is also expected to support three million households this winter.