Whitley Bay town centre regeneration planning could start as early as this summer
Council Officers from North Tyneside Council could start drawing up a master plan for regenerating Whitley Bay town centre as soon as this summer.
According to council documents the plans, made with input from the public, intend to upgrade the town centre’s sustainable transport links and improve the “public realm.”
It is hoped the redevelopment will create new opportunities for investment and support existing businesses.
Whitley Bay councillor John O’Shea said: “I am really pleased the council is taking forward the regeneration of Whitley Bay to make it an even better shopping experience than it already is.
"Whitley Bay is unique in as much as it has a significant amount of independent shops.
“Hopefully after the consultation the redevelopment of Whitley Bay will follow on.
"We need to include local residents, businesses, and the voluntary sector in the consultation to make the balance.”
Cllr O’Shea went on to say it was crucial that “no matter [residents’] personal situation” residents must be able to access Whitley Bay town centre by public transport or by car.
He also hoped the recent regeneration of the coast, including the redeveloped Promenade and the removal of derelict buildings, would spread to the town centre thanks to better transport links.
The summer consultation for the master plan comes after the recent regeneration of Northumberland Square in North Shields.
The square has been highly commended in the Institute of Civil Engineers North East Robert Stephenson Awards and is part of North Tyneside Council’s regeneration masterplan for North Shields and the Fish Quay, which was completed in September 2022.