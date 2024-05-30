Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Whitley Bay watering hole has been granted a new alcohol licence after extending its premises.

The Park View micropub Gilbert and Smiths has been granted a new alcohol licence by North Tyneside councillors to accommodate its recent expansion.

The pub, which opened in 2018, taking over from a former charity shop, has now also taken over the previously vacant premises next door, formally the Namaste restaurant.

While North Tyneside Council’s licensing committee did grant the new licence it did not, however, approve the extended serving hours requested.

Gilbert and Smiths in Whitley Bay was granted a new licence. (Photo by Google)

Originally, the proprietors applied for an extra half hour daily to supply alcohol until 11pm.

After deliberation, the committee decided that the supply of alcohol would be permitted instead between 11am and 10.30pm, with a half-hour for patrons to finish their drinks. The newly enlarged pub will also be permitted to serve alcohol until 1am on New Year’s Day.

Whitley Bay councillor John O’Shea had raised concerns to the committee about the new application, fearing potential noise and disturbance for residents.

Cllr O’Shea also feared patrons congregating noisily outside to smoke.

Gilbert and Smith’s legal representative, and partner of regional law firm Ward Hawaday, Richard Arnot, stated: “Since 2018, we have never had a single complaint from environmental health or the police about anything on the premises, nothing at all.

"Now that does not surprise me because we work hard to make sure that we do not cause any problems for anyone and do the right thing.”