A visitor attraction near Morpeth has once again been turned down in its efforts to erect a steel framed building at the site.

Despite Whitehouse Farm Centre setting out why it believes the facility to cover over the existing outdoor children’s play area would be beneficial, its application was refused by Northumberland County Council planning officers under delegated powers as they said it would be “inappropriate development in the green belt”.

The proposed unit would have had a footprint of approximately 25 x 15 metres, with a height of approximately 10 metres.

The planning statement submitted by the applicant mentions that as the play area is open to the elements, it can only be properly used on dry days at the moment.

It also said: “Overall, it is considered that the development would have a very limited impact on the openness of the green belt; would involve the use of previously-developed, allocated employment land; offers a significant improvement to an existing, popular local attraction and would improve the health of many who visit.”

However, the council planning officers’ report said: “It is recognised that site has been developed insofar as the ground has been developed (a hardcore surface has been introduced) and that children’s play apparatus has been installed (a set of swings were in place at the time the site visit was conducted).

“However, these developments are not recognised to impact on the openness of the green belt in the manner a solid unit (such as is proposed) would.

“Very special circumstances which outweigh harm to the green belt have not been demonstrated for the proposed development.”