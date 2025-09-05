American burger chain Wendy’s is planning to open its first restaurant in Northumberland.

Plans have been lodged for a new 40-seat drive-thru restaurant off the Moor Farm roundabout, near Cramlington.

An application on behalf of Square Burgers Ltd says it would be located on the ‘under-utilised’ 88-space car park serving the Beefeater restaurant.

If approved, the restaurant would create up to 40 full and part-time jobs.

Neighbouring businesses already include a Premier Inn to the south, with a McDonald’s and Asda Express in close proximity.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: “The proposed Wendy’s drive-thru restaurant at (the former) Annitsford Railway Station site represents an appropriate and efficient use of underutilised commercial land.

"The scheme has been designed to integrate with the existing context, support local economic growth, and enhance the roadside offer in this part of Cramlington.

"We look forward to working collaboratively with Northumberland County Council and all consultees to secure consent and deliver this sustainable, community-focused development.”

The report details plans to create a single storey building with a single lane drive-thru and 54 parking spaces.

It goes on to explain that the site provides excellent vehicular access from the A19 trunk road and local distributor routes.

Proposed opening hours are 7am to 11pm.

A second application seeks advertisement consent for signage.

Wendy’s, famous for its square burger patties, is currently expanding its presence in the UK. It opened in Newcastle in late 2024 and is due to open its 50th UK store this year with an ambition to establish 150 locations by 2028.