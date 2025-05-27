Week of activities lined up to mark opening of Alnwick PlayZone

A fantastic new PlayZone is opening in Alnwick and members of the public are invited to come along and join in a series of fun and free activities being held to mark the occasion.

The PlayZone near Alnwick Community Centre is an outdoor sports space for adults and children to enjoy a range of sport and activities.

On Saturday 31 May - the day of the official opening – between 11am – 1pm there will be free face painting, arts and crafts, a treasure hunt, a game of Cornhole and refreshments will be laid on.

The official ribbon cutting will be carried out by a young, up and coming sports person and will take place a 12 noon.

Cllrs Martin Swinbank and Gordon Castle with Alnwick Town Council projects officer Tim Kirton and Alnwick Town Mayor Geoff Watson in front of the Old MUGA.

Events throughout the week for all ages include

Tuesday 3rd June

Newcastle United Sports Session for Adults 11am - 12pm

Wednesday 4th June

Cornhole Game 4pm – 5.30pm

Newcastle United Foundation Sports Session 5 – 11 years, 5pm -6pm

Thursday 5th June

Newcastle United Foundation Sports session for 11-16 years, 5pm - 6pm

Friday 6th June

Silent Disco for 13 years +. 7pm-8pm. At the Alnwick Community Centre NE66

Saturday 7th June

Silent Disco 10am -11.45am for 4 – 8 years. At the Alnwick Community Centre NE66

The Newcastle United Foundation will continue to deliver weekly community sessions at the PlayZone.

Every week, the Foundation’s expert coaches will be on hand to deliver free, inclusive, engaging, and fun football skill sessions for children, young people, and adults. You can sign up at

The new outdoor PlayZone is an all-weather playing surface with fencing and floodlighting to provide a safe, outdoor recreational space that can be used throughout the year.

It will be available for a range of sports and physical activities including football, netball, basketball and fitness.

The new facility has been funded by Northumberland County Council and the Football Foundation with funding from the FA, Premier League and Sport England.

Cllr Wendy Pattison, Cabinet member for sport and culture said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to get involved in your local community while being active and having fun. It will be a very welcoming environment so please come along, bring your friends and enjoy the activities that have been laid on.”

Mayor Geoff Watson said: “We want the PlayZone to be accessible to the whole community and over recent weeks we have held a number of meetings with community partners and local people so they could tell us the type of activities they’d like to see the PlayZone used for. “

Cllr Martin Swinbank, chair of the Playzone Steering Group, said: “We are delighted the Alnwick PlayZone is opening. It will be a great space for local residents of all ages to be active with friends and family in their own community and enjoy all the mental and physical benefits that exercise brings.”

Cllr Gordon Castle added: “The PlayZone is going to be used for a whole host of sports and activities kicking off with some great free football skills sessions from the Newcastle United Foundation. I would encourage anyone who is interested to sign up and go along and give it a try. Please don’t worry about your fitness level - everyone is welcome.”

The Alnwick PlayZone is one of the first in the county to be completed. Ashington and West Wylam have upgraded facilities with PlayZone construction ongoing in Amble and Bedlington. Plans are also in place to create further PlayZones in other parts of the

county.