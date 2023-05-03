A strip of burnt off grass on a sloped bank near Barter Books was spotted by John Millican and posted on the Alnwick Matters Facebook page.

It prompted a heated discussion and many concerns about the impact on wildlife and the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work has been done by Northumberland County Council for safety reasons following an accident last year.

The bare strip of grass near Barter Books in Alnwick. Picture: John Millican

A council spokesperson explained: “There has been one change relating to the grass cutting service in Alnwick specifically related to the steep bank near Barter Books.

“Following an accident on this very steep slope last year a review was undertaken and it was decided that the risks involved in cutting this site, to staff and anyone walking on the footpath below, was significant and could not be sufficiently mitigated, so the decision was taken to stop cutting the grass in this location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We did consider alternative ways of cutting the grass including the use of our remote-control bankside cutter but unfortunately this slope is too steep for any type of equipment to be safely used so unfortunately, we have had to stop cutting it.

“An application to control weed growth has been applied to the edge of the grass to prevent it from growing over the top of the wall.

“There has been no change to the service anywhere else in Alnwick where we aim to cut grass between 10 and 13 times each year.”

Over the growing season, the council will monitor the grassland on the bank to see what wildflowers and bulbs emerge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those discussing the issue on social media was Mayor Geoff Watson who said it had since been discussed with the county council and there will be a meeting to find an alternative to weedkiller.

He previously noted: “Although we may have to accept the grass cannot be cut in the normal way the weedkiller solution is clearly not acceptable. There are better alternatives and the town council will consult with the Alnwick in Bloom group to find a more environmentally friendly solution.”

Mark Frater suggested: “A wild flower strip would be a better option.”