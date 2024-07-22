Website detailing available support for young people with SEND launched in Northumberland
The SEND Local Offer website, set up by Northumberland County Council, provides information about the support and facilities families can find in their area.
Accessible at northumberlandsend.co.uk, it includes details about education, health, and social care services for people up to the age of 25, as well as support to prepare for adulthood and information about leisure activities in the county.
Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for young people, said: “We are here to answer [parents and carers’] questions and provide information, advice, support and signposting for children and their families.
“We hope this new website will make it easier for families to find the support they need and learn more about the opportunities available for young people to reach their potential.”
The website was developed in partnership with the Northumberland Parent Carer Forum, a voluntary group of parents and carers.
Claire North, chair of Northumberland PCF, said: “We know from our own experiences and from what our parents and carers tell us, that finding the right information to support your child can be challenging.
“We are pleased to have worked with Northumberland County Council on this new local offer website that we hope will be a really useful tool for families.
“We want it to grow and develop, and we will continue to work with the council and its partners to make sure it meets the needs of children, young people and families.”
