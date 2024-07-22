Website detailing available support for young people with SEND launched in Northumberland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new website has been launched for parents and carers of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Northumberland.

The SEND Local Offer website, set up by Northumberland County Council, provides information about the support and facilities families can find in their area.

Accessible at northumberlandsend.co.uk, it includes details about education, health, and social care services for people up to the age of 25, as well as support to prepare for adulthood and information about leisure activities in the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member for young people, said: “We are here to answer [parents and carers’] questions and provide information, advice, support and signposting for children and their families.

The website was developed by the county council and Northumberland PCF. (Photo by Northumberland County Council)

“We hope this new website will make it easier for families to find the support they need and learn more about the opportunities available for young people to reach their potential.”

The website was developed in partnership with the Northumberland Parent Carer Forum, a voluntary group of parents and carers.

Claire North, chair of Northumberland PCF, said: “We know from our own experiences and from what our parents and carers tell us, that finding the right information to support your child can be challenging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are pleased to have worked with Northumberland County Council on this new local offer website that we hope will be a really useful tool for families.