Warning that flying of flags is ‘causing divide’ among residents of Northumberland town

Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson.

A county councillor has warned the flying of huge numbers of Union and St George’s Flags is causing ‘division’ in her town.

Cllr Christine Taylor, who is a veteran, said she was proud to fly the flag in the town centre, but felt almost every lamppost in the town being adorned with a flag was causing issues.

At a meeting of Northumberland County Council on Wednesday, she said: “With numerous flags being raised in towns across Northumberland, what is Northumberland County Council’s stance on leaving or removing them? They are causing a divide among my residents.

“Within Bedlignton, we have a flag pole and we are very proud to fly the union flag. I’m a veteran – it has a very special place in my heart and for a lot of veterans and members of the public in Bedlington. What we’re seeing at the moment is on every single lamppost we’ve got a flag.

“Not everybody needs to see a flag on every lamppost. I totally get the sentiment behind them and why they’re being raised, but I would like to see our flag on our flag pole in the middle of the town.”

Towns up and down the country have seen flags flown from lampposts and signs in recent weeks, as well as graffiti on roundabouts and other signs. However, it is feared that the campaign behind them has been organised by figures within the far right, leading to concerns.

Council leader Glen Sanderson replied: “This is an important question. Where it causes an issue, we will take them down because we can’t have them causing an obstruction.

“The county council flies the union flag every day, we demonstrate our pride in our country. Not long ago on VJ day we flew the flag to commemorate and recognise all the people put through such unimaginable hurt in that particular part of the conflict.

“We owe a huge debt to the people who put their lives on the line for us, for freedom and freedom of speech. The reason that people gave up their lives and went through that kind of treatment was because they had pride in their country and pride in freedom, and wanted to ensure that we will always have the right to say what we want to say and have respect for others.

“There is another reason at the moment with the flying of flags might not necessarily be exactly as we might like.

“I think it is important to recognise that there will always be the ability for people to state their opinion and their view and underline their love of country. Where it is causing issues is a matter for the police.

“What we think we might do is we are going to ask parish and town councils if they would like to have a town or parish flag pole, so every town or village can fly the flag. That way, it would be something done together for all, as one community.

“Lets work together and understand and respect one another’s views.”