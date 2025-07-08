Leading councillors in Northumberland have warned that a Northumbria Police site earmarked for sale must not be allowed to decay.

The force has confirmed that a training and contact site in Ponteland will be sold as part of a drive to raise funds for a new police headquarters in North Tyneside.

The site on Lynley Way is described as “ageing” and would require “significant investment” to bring it up to modern standards.

Northumbria Police is submitting a planning application to North Tyneside Council to transform one of the buildings in the Cobalt Business Park into a new HQ, while plans for investment in a new operational training facility in Washington and dog kennel site in Newcastle will also be submitted.

The Northumbria Police site on Lynley Way in Ponteland, which is set to be closed. Photo: Google Maps.

Coun Gordon Stewart, cabinet member for public safety at Northumberland County Council, stressed the importance of ensuring the site was utilised appropriately.

He said: “We look forward to working alongside the service to ensure the Ponteland site is put to good use rather being left to decay.

“Northumberland and Ponteland in particular has had close association with the service’s communication, HQ and training provision for decades.

“We welcome the forward planning and investment and hope that the frontline support for our county’s residents, businesses and visitors will be improved as a result.”

Coun Richard Dodd who represents the Ponteland North ward where the building is located, believed the site was likely to become housing.

Despite the fact there has been some concern about the level of new house-building in Ponteland in recent years, Coun Dodd did not expect there to be significant opposition to any plans.

He said: “The land will have been earmarked for housing. It is in quite an exclusive estate and it probably couldn’t be used for anything else.

“As far as I’m concerned this was decided a long time ago, it was a brownfield site. It is what it is and it will be housing.

“Everybody that lives there will know it will be housing and I would imagine objecting would be futile. I don’t think any opposition will be too bad – there might be one or two who try to make an issue out of it.”