Warkworth plan seeks to protect green spaces from development including The Braid

The public consultation process for the draft Warkworth Neighbourhood Plan, which sets out guidance on how any new development will be managed, closes on January 9

Whilst the draft plan does not propose any specific sites for new housing development, the policy on ‘meeting housing needs’ requires that any proposals for new housing meet the needs of the local community including the provision of affordable housing and the development of smaller homes.

A major part of the plan is the policy to protect local green spaces.

The Braid viewed from Rivergreen.

Paul Dancer, part of a protest group formed in opposition to a now-withdrawn Northumberland Estates plan to build over 100 new homes on land north east of the Riverside Park in Amble, welcomed the news.

He said: “For those of us in the area of The Braid who have just seen off the Duke's assisted living planning application, we are delighted to see the proposal that all the Braid land should be included as local green space, which should protect it to a degree from future development or access roads.”

The draft plan also contains 17 community actions which include projects to improve the area.

Sian Smith, chairman of the neighbourhood plan steering group, said: “This draft plan is a way for our community to set out guidance on how any new development will be managed, and we would like as many people as possible to get involved. The policies include a recommendation for more smaller and affordable houses, and for increased protection of our local green spaces.”

The draft planning policies and community actions within the plan have been informed by engagement with the local community and other stakeholders.

To look at, and comment, on the plan, visit www.warkworthnp.org or visit the exhibition at St Lawrence Church. You can also email [email protected] or write to Warkworth Parish Clerk, 30 Rothbury Drive, Ashington NE63 8TQ.

