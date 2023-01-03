The public consultation process for the draft Warkworth Neighbourhood Plan, which sets out guidance on how any new development will be managed, closes on January 9

Whilst the draft plan does not propose any specific sites for new housing development, the policy on ‘meeting housing needs’ requires that any proposals for new housing meet the needs of the local community including the provision of affordable housing and the development of smaller homes.

A major part of the plan is the policy to protect local green spaces.

The Braid viewed from Rivergreen.

The draft plan also contains 17 community actions which include projects to improve the area.

Sian Smith, chairman of the neighbourhood plan steering group, said: “This draft plan is a way for our community to set out guidance on how any new development will be managed, and we would like as many people as possible to get involved.

"The policies include a recommendation for more smaller and affordable houses, and for increased protection of our local green spaces.”

The draft planning policies and community actions within the plan have been informed by engagement with the local community and other stakeholders.

To look at, and comment, on the plan, visit www.warkworthnp.org or visit the exhibition at St Lawrence Church. You can also email [email protected] or write to Warkworth Parish Clerk, 30 Rothbury Drive, Ashington NE63 8TQ.