Plans to convert a Warkworth shop into a home have received backing despite sadness at the loss of another retail premises.

The owners of The Greenhouse submitted a planning application seeking permission for the conversion in June.

Mr and Mrs Galilee, who have owned the property on Dial Place since 2004, want to convert the retail space and a neighbouring flat into a single residential house.

A report submitted as part of the application reveals that the shop’s turnover is significantly below that of March 2020, cost of sales higher, and the operating profits are lower than those of 2017.

The Greenhouse at Warkworth.

The Grade II listed building was originally built in the early 1920s as a Co-operative Society store.

The Co-op store closed in 1988 and opened a year later as an antique shop. It was used as a restaurant between 1993 and 2002.

Warkworth Parish Council has stated: “This is a sympathetic conversion of an important building in the centre of Warkworth, which maintains the original façade, and combines the two properties by reinstating the original staircase between them.

"It is a shame that the shop will close, but whilst it is valued by both local people and visitors, it was not one of the facilities identified in the Neighbourhood Plan as having great importance to the local community.”

The Northumberland and Newcastle Society (N&N), add: “Whilst we regret the loss of this popular, highly regarded commercial venue we do recognise that the proposed scheme is well prepared and presented.”

A single objector writes: “The village seems to have lost its heart over the last few years and the closure of another shop will add to that.

"The retention of the commercial premises will help the village be attractive to visitors and local residents and help it thrive.

"The building has been in commercial use for many decades and is ideal as a restaurant/coffee shop or other commercial use being literally at the centre of the village with plenty of parking nearby and also on a bus route.”

Nearby restaurant Topsey Turveys closed last month.

A final decision will be taken by Northumberland County Council.