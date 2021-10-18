Vouchers available to help families in need this October half term

Northumberland County Council are ensuring help is available for families during this half term.

Parents or carers of children and young people who receive free school meals during term time are eligible to receive £20 in vouchers, which will be distributed via their school, either through the local authorities Huggg scheme or their schools alternative voucher schemes.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, cabinet member with responsibility for children’s services, said: “We are pleased to be able to support those families most in need during the half-term break.

“We want to ensure everyone is supported as we head into the colder months, so I urge those families not eligible for free school meals but finding themselves needing additional help to contact our Northumberland Communities Together team.”

Over 9,000 children and young people will benefit from the support with parents and carers being sent their vouchers electronically.

Those who receive Huggg vouchers, will be able to use them at supermarkets such as Aldi, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Tesco and Marks and Spencer.

Families eligible for this support will have received communications via their school.

Families currently not eligible for this support but are facing financial hardship or would like to find out more about the support available to them and their children this half-term or beyond should contact Northumberland Communities Together via 01670 620015 9am-6pm, 7 days a week or email [email protected]

Northumberland Communities Together with the support of Citizen’s Advice and the Community Bank will be holding a series of sessions this November to support those worried about the winter months.